Duterte, senators discuss BBL

SENATE leaders met with President Rodrigo Duterte and members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission to discuss the timetable for the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said he and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd were invited to the Palace to talk about the BBL, which is pending on second reading approval in the Senate.

The President, according to Secretary Adelino Sitoy, head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, wanted the proposed Bangsamoro law signed before Congress adjourns sine die in June.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday said he was eyeing the passage of the BBL by May 23 to allow the bicameral conference committee to deliberate and ratify it before the break.

Zubiri, head of the Senate subcommittee on the BBL, said he would end the period of interpellations by May 21 and begin the period of amendments on May 22.

“So, I appeal to my colleagues on the need to focus on the BBL as peace is needed in our part of the country. The BBL is the final push that is needed for that elusive peace,” he said.

Sotto expressed no objection on the proposed timeline of Zubiri, but said the Senate would need more time during the period of amendments.

As for the target of Malacañang to sign the BBL into law by June, Sotto said it was possible.

“I am also hoping. It’s a possibility. Perhaps the meeting today will be centering on that,” Sotto told reporters.

Duterte on Monday said he was “racing against time” to have the proposed BBL passed in Congress during his administration.

In a speech during an event for land reform beneficiaries in Sultan Kudarat, Duterte said the passage of the proposed measure “has to be this year as it is what was agreed upon.”

“I am racing against time. The MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) is in a hurry and has placed on us the burden of a timeline. And I have agreed to that period. I gave my solemn promise and I assure you I am working hard to meet the deadline,” he said.

He said he would seek a meeting with Moro National Liberation Front (MILF) founding chairman Nur Misuari, who is against the proposed BBL and wants the government to honor the 1996 final peace agreement that led to the creation of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Duterte met with leaders of the MILF, members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission and the government peace negotiating panel on March 27 in Davao City, a day after he called for a dialogue with Moro leaders over the BBL.

During the meeting, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said Duterte vowed to relay to the Senate and House of Representatives his desire for the passage of the BBL that is compliant with the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro and “as close as possible” to the new draft law submitted by the BTC.

He said the President might turn to executive action should Congress fail to pass the proposed BBL.

with CATHERINE S. VALENTE