Duterte sets 2 conditions for lifting of deployment ban to Kuwait

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte set two conditions that will pave the way for the lifting of the total deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd.

“The President has set two conditions. First is the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on labor policy between Kuwait and the Philippines and two, that justice must be served for the death of household service worker Joanna Demafelis,” said Bello on Tuesday.

Bello said that the MOU would grant additional protection to Filipino workers in Kuwait, and its approval would be a good gesture on the sincerity of the Kuwait government, while the capture and imposition of corresponding penalties on the persons responsible for the death of Demafelis would ultimately convince the President to order the lifting of the total deployment ban.

Bello said a Kuwaiti team is arriving in the country within this week to discuss the MOU with Filipino counterparts.

“Hopefully, the two groups will be able to finalize the draft MOU in one or two days and thereafter, I will also fly to Kuwait, as per request by the Kuwait ambassador, for the signing of the MOU,” the DOLE chief said.

Bello expressed confidence that the two conditions would be easily met, considering the assurance from the government of Kuwait that it was ready to accede to the Philippine government’s request for additional protection to Filipino workers, and its willingness to fully cooperate on the early resolution of the Demafelis case.

Among the salient features of the proposed MOU is to ensure that the passports of Filipino workers remain with them or deposited with the office of the Philippine labor attache in coordination with the Philippine Embassy and should not be confiscated by the employer, particularly employers of household workers or domestic helpers.

It also provides that OFWs should be allowed to use their cellphones to communicate with their families and the government, and should not be taken away from them also by their employers.

The President ordered a total ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait following the death of Demafelis, whose body was found stuffed inside a freezer.

Prior to the discovery of Demafelis’ body, the President also ordered the DoLE to investigate the cause of death of seven other Filipino household workers last year.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Chairman Hans Cacdac said that in 2017 alone, there were a total of 12 questionable deaths involving Filipino HSWs in Kuwait, including four who allegedly committed suicide in December. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL