Duterte shops for backpack at Makati mall

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte went to Makati City’s high-end Greenbelt mall on Friday to buy a backpack for his gun magazines, according to Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.



In a text message shared to reporters, Go confirmed that Duterte bought a backpack from an upscale American brand.



“Tumi backpack lalagyan ng magazine (He bought a Tumi backpack where he can keep his gun magazines),” Go said.



Duterte is a known gun enthusiast.



According to Go, Duterte wasn’t going shopping but to visit some someone at a hospital.

He said that the President just passed by the mall to look for the bag.



Based on initial information shared to reporters by Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Duterte visited Hospicio de San Jose Hospital, Fabella Hospital and Mary Johnston Hospital.



But Roque did not provide other details of Duterte’s unannounced visits. CATHERINE S. VALENTE