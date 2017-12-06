Duterte shops at Greenbelt

President Rodrigo Duterte took a brief break from work on Monday and went shopping at the Greenbelt mall in Makati City.

He bought a Tumi backpack, according to Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

“Tumi backpack, lalagyan ng magazine (He bought a Tumi backpack, where he can keep his gun magazines),”

Go told reporters in a text message. He shared a photo of the President on an escalator going up as surrounded by his security men.

Duterte is a known gun enthusiast.

Go said Duterte dropped by the mall on his way to visit some hospitals.

Based on the initial information shared with reporters by Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Duterte visited the Hospicio de San Jose, Fabella and Mary Johnston hospitals.

Roque did not provide details of Duterte’s unannounced visits.