Duterte shows support for grandchild Isabelle on graduation day

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte may have missed her granddaughter’s debut, but still showed his support for her on her graduation day.

Duterte attended Isabelle’s high school graduation at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Thursday morning, according to the Palace.

Isabelle, daughter of former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte, was among the first batch of senior high school graduates of San Beda College Alabang. She graduated under Humanities and Social Sciences strand.

The Duterte patriarch was accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go and PICC General Manager Renato Padilla.

The President counts San Beda College as his alma mater, having obtained his law degree from the school.

According to the Palace, Isabelle’s parents, Paolo and Lovelie Sangkola-Sumera were also present in the ceremony. The father and daughter have had public spats on social media.

Isabelle courted controversy earlier this year when she posed for her debutante pictorial inside the halls of Malacañan Palace, with one photo even showing the presidential seal in the background.

Her lavish debut, held at The Peninsula Manila in January, became the subject of criticism over its extravagance while her grandfather is known for a modest lifestyle. CATHERINE S. VALENTE