Duterte signs EO banning ‘endo’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday signed an executive order (EO) restricting contractualization but called on Congress to provide an “effective and more lasting solution” to problems resulting from such employment schemes by amending the Labor Code.

“[The EO is a] prohibition against illegal contracting and sub-contracting…undertaken to circumvent the workers’ right to security of tenure, self-organization and collective bargaining…pursuant to the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” Duterte said, reading from a prepared speech in Cebu City on Labor Day.

“The security of tenure refers to the right of employees not to be dismissed or removed without just cause and observance of procedural due process consistent with the Constitution and Labor Code as amended and prevailing jurisprudence,” Duterte said.

He admitted, however, that the EO was not enough to end abuses of contractualization.

“I remain firm in my commitment to put an end to endo and illegal contractualization. However, I believe that in order to implement an effective and lasting solution to the problems brought about by contractualization, Congress needs to enact a law amending the Labor Code,” Duterte said.

“[The Labor Code is] outdated. I think Congress should come up with a new labor code to keep it attuned to the realities of our times. I could only do so much; a mere EO is not enough because you have to change or modify or abbreviate some of the provisions there [in the Labor Code]. I cannot be a legislator, it is not allowed, but I can only implement,” Duterte said.

‘Endo-list’

Prior to the announcement, Duterte met with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd in Malacañang on Monday night.

Duterte said he had ordered the Department of Labor and Employment to submit a list of all companies engaged in, or suspected to be engaged in, labor-only contracting.

“To all non-compliant and abusive employers, and their so-called ‘cabo,’ who are engaged in [labor-only] contracting, your days are numbered. I have warned you before and I warn you again – stop ‘endo’ and illegal contractualization,” Duterte said.

“I will see to it that our laws are strictly enforced. The government will not rest until we end this shameful labor practice,” he added.

The EO was scheduled to be signed last month during Duterte’s meeting with labor leaders. The meeting was cancelled, however.

The fate of the EO was then shrouded in speculation and labor groups said the order might not be issued after all.

Malacañang on Monday said the executive order might or might not be signed depending on the meeting of Duterte and Bello on Monday night.

Duterte said he signed his directive on Labor Day so it would have greater impact.

“I will do it my own time. I timed [the signing]during the Labor Day so that it will have an impact and a memorable one,” Duterte said.

Ending the practice of “endo,” or “end of contract,” was one of Duterte’s campaign promises.

“Endo” means five-month renewable contracts issued to workers so that employers do not have to regularize them on the sixth month and give them benefits under labor laws.

Duterte said during the 2016 presidential debate that he would end endo “in a week.”

“I will talk to the House Speaker and the Senate President… I will talk to the majority: You need to pass this bill immediately. I need it first week of my administration,” he said.

‘Frustrated, displeased’

Organized labor immediately rejected the EO signed by President Duterte during Tuesday’s celebration of Labor Day, saying the order was not reflective of workers’ concerns, particularly on security of tenure.

“We are frustrated. We are displeased with what happened,” said Alan Tanjusay, spokesman of the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines.

According to Tanjusay, the EO signed by the President was the version drafted by the employers’ group.

The EO, he claimed, would only perpetuate contractualization that would benefit manpower agencies and contractors.

“Contractualization deprives workers to grow as the business and national economy grows. Contractualization flourished because of weak and very relaxed government labor law enforcement, flexibilization of work arrangement and the poor compliance of employers to the current regulation policy on contractualization scheme. Contractual hiring became the norm and not an exception,” Tanjusay said.

Even if workers become regular employees of the agency, they still don’t have security of tenure because manpower agencies depend on the business of the principal employers, he explained.

“So what will happen to the workers if the manpower agency has no more contract?” he said.

Majority of manpower agencies, he also claimed, did not comply with the minimum wage and did not provide benefits like the Social Security System contributions, Pag-IBIG housing contributions and health contributions, among others.

“The manpower providers act as middlemen. As such they have also to make money by way of cutting down the salaries and other benefits of the workers,” Tanjusay said.

He noted however that the EO required employers to provide a list of jobs, activities and functions exempted from the prohibition on contractualization, subject to the approval of the labor secretary in consultation with the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council.

The Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino rejected this setup.

“We only have to look at the current starvation wage levels approved by tripartite regional wage boards. In our sorry experience, tripartism has only resulted [in]an outvoted labor sector by the combined and similar positions by the government and employers sectors,” it said.

with RALPH U. VILLANUEVA