Duterte signs EO on smoking ban

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order banning smoking in all public places nationwide, a Palace official announced on Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella confirmed that Duterte signed Executive Order 26 on Tuesday, May 16.

The order bans smoking in schools, universities and recreational facilities for minors.

Smoking is also prohibited in enclosed public places and public conveyances.

EO 26 prohibits the selling, distribution, purchase and usage of tobacco products for minors, and the placement, posting, displaying and distribution of tobacco-related promotional materials within 100 meters from the perimeter of a school, public playground, and other facility frequented by minors.

Smoking is also not allowed in centers of youth activity such as playschools, preparatory schools, elementary schools, high schools, colleges and universities, youth hostels and recreational facilities for minors; elevators and stairwells, hospitals, medical, dental and optical clinics.

Those who violate the order face a penalty of from P1,000 up to P400,000, depending on the gravity of the offense.