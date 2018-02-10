Duterte signs free irrigation law

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed Republic Act (RA) 10969 or the Free Irrigation Service Act into law.

The law exempts all farmers with landholdings of eight hectares and below from paying irrigation service fees (ISF).

All unpaid ISF and corresponding penalties, as well as loans, past due accounts and corresponding interests and penalties of the irrigator associations (IA) will be erased from the books of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

The NIA will continue to develop, operate and maintain the national irrigation system (NIS) but might pass on the operation and maintenance of secondary and tertiary canals and farm ditches to capable IAs.

The NIA will issue the necessary policies, qualification requirements and selection process in determining the capability and capacity of IAs.

The law gives life to the State’s policy “to promote comprehensive rural development, food self-sufficiency, equitable access to opportunities and sustained productivity as key strategies to raise the quality of life in rural areas and attain overall national development.”

The law was a consolidation of Senate Bill 465, passed on October 11 last year and House Bill 5670, passed on November 20, 2017.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, the former Kabayan party-list representative, was one of the principal authors of the House measure.

Rep. Karlo Nograles of Davao City said the signing of the law will boost agricultural production.

“We laud President Duterte for making free irrigation a reality for our farmers. This will translate to more money in farmers’ pockets. This will jumpstart the modernization of Philippine agriculture and, more importantly, unlock endless earning opportunities for our farmers,” Nograles said in a statement.

Congress already set aside P2.6 billion for free irrigation subsidy.

“The P2.6 billion is a 30 percent increase from the 2017 allocation of P2 billion. Now that this has been signed into law, this will institutionalize what we have been doing in the national budget,” Nograles added.

Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis party-list also welcomed the Free Irrigation law, saying it is the best tribute to the sacrifices of the farmers.

“We give credit to the President for signing the bill but most of all, we give the most credit to millions of farmers who without their collective assertion, the proposed bill will not be realized,” Casilao said.

RALPH U. VILLANUEVA AND LLANESCA T. PANTI