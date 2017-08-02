PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill extending the validity of Philippine passports from five years to 10 years.

Republic Act 10928, which was signed by the President on Wednesday, amends Section 10 of RA 8239 or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996 extending the validity of regular passports for a period of 10 years.

But for individuals under 18 years of age, the new law provides the issuance of a passport with five-year validity only. CATHERINE S. VALENTE