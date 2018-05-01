Duterte signs order prohibiting contractualization

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday signed an executive order prohibiting contractualization but called on Congress to provide an “effective and more lasting solution” to the problems resulting from such an employment scheme by “amending the Labor Code.”

“[The EO is a] prohibition against illegal contracting and sub-contracting or undertaking to circumvent the workers’ right to security of tenure. Self-organization and collective bargaining [are]made pursuant to the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” Duterte said, reading from a prepared speech he delivered in Cebu City on Labor Day.

“The security of tenure refers to the right of employees not to be dismissed or removed without a just unauthorized cause and observance of procedural due process consistent with the Constitution and Labor Code as amended and prevailing jurisprudence,” Duterte said.

Duterte admitted, however, that an EO was not enough.

“I remain firm in my commitment to put an end to endo and illegal contractualization. However, I believe that in order to implement an effective and lasting solution to the problems brought about by contractualization, Congress needs to enact a law amending the labor code,” Duterte said.

“[The labor code is] outdated. I think congress should come up with a new labor code to keep it attuned to the realities of our times. I could only do so much, a mere EO is not enough because you have to change or modify or abbreviate some of the provisions there is [in the labor code. I cannot be a legislator, it is not allowed, but I can only implement,” Duterte said.

Prior to the announcement, Duterte met with Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd in Malacanang on Monday night.