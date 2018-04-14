Duterte sits on village narco list

As elections near, President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he was considering to release the names of barangay (village) officials suspected of having links to the illegal drug trade in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Davao City after his arrival from a four-day visit to China and Hong Kong, Duterte reiterated that he has “zero tolerance” for illegal drugs.

“I will sleep on that issue. I’ll give it a thought. I’ll sleep on it maybe sometime. Because I have to make sure that it does not affect the freedom of the people to elect their own leaders because this is democracy. So I have to think about this crucial issue,” he said during a news conference.

“The choice of the people but then again letting them know that you might just elect the wrong guy. And then we go back into this rigmarole again of denials and everything, and even mayors getting killed along the way. [But I really have] zero tolerance [for illegal drugs]. There is no middle ground here… no quarters given, no quarters asked,” the President added.

Duterte made the statement amid the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) call for the public not to reelect village officials tagged in the illegal drug trade when the Barangay (Village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections are held on May 14.

Earlier, the PDEA disclosed that there were 289 barangay officials, composed of 143 chairmen and 146 councilors, included in the narco list of the President.

The village elections, originally scheduled for October 31, 2016, were first moved to October 23, 2017, and then to May 14, 2018.

Duterte earlier sought to suspend the barangay elections as he wanted to wipe out incumbent village officials linked to narcotics sale.

At the time, he said he was considering declaring all barangay positions vacant and appoint “honest” village officials over reports that 40 percent were involved in illegal drugs.

As a result, the three-year terms of village officials who were elected in 2013 were effectively extended as they were retained in a holdover capacity.