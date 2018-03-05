Duterte to skip Asean-Australia summit — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will not attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Australia Summit in Sydney next week, Malacañang said on Monday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte would have to skip the summit because of recent developments and events that required his presence in the country.

“The President regrets that he will be unable to attend the Asean-Australia summit this month. Developments at home continue to require the President’s presence in the Philippines,” Roque told reporters.

Roque cited Duterte’s desire to attend the graduation of the Philippine Military Academy on March 18 as “he considers this as an opportunity to dialogue with the younger military officers.”

“The President, however, considers the summit very important and has designated Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alan Peter Cayetano, as his special, personal representative,” Roque said.

“The special designation will help ensure that the Philippines continues to be engaged with Asean and Australia in advancing shared interest in the region and moving forward the common agenda for greater security, stability and inclusive and sustainable development in the region,” he added.

Duterte was invited to the summit by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull himself through a letter sent by the Australian Embassy

The gathering from March 16 to 18 is a commemoration of the 14th anniversary of Asean-Australia ties.

During the summit, Southeast Asian and Australian leaders will discuss security-related issues, including terrorism. CATHERINE VALENTE