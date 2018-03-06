Duterte skips Asean meet over PH ‘developments’

President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Australia Summit in Sydney next week, Malacañang said on Monday, citing “developments” at home.

He will be represented in the summit by Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, according to Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

In a news conference, Roque said Duterte will have to skip the summit because of recent developments and events that require his presence in the country.

“The President regrets that he will be unable to attend the Asean-Australia summit this month. Developments at home continue to require the President’s presence in the Philippines,” Roque added.

He cited Duterte’s desire to attend the graduation of the Philippine Military Academy on March 18 as “he considers this as an opportunity to dialogue with the younger military officers.”

“The President, however, considers the summit very important and has designated Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alan Peter Cayetano, as his special, personal representative,” Roque said.

“The special designation will help ensure that the Philippines continues to be engaged with Asean and Australia in advancing shared interest in the region and moving forward the common agenda for greater security, stability and inclusive and sustainable development in the region,” he added.

Duterte had been invited through a letter from the Australian Embassy signed by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull himself.

The gathering, scheduled from March 16 to 18, is a commemoration of the 14th anniversary of Asean-Australia ties.

During the summit, Southeast Asian and Australian leaders are set to discuss security-related issues, including terrorism.