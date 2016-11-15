Duterte slams BSP, AMLC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday lashed out at officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) for being “hard to deal with” and for protecting money launderers.

In his speech during the 80th founding anniversary of the National Bureau of Investigation, Duterte told the BSP and AMLC officials to cooperate with his administration or he will look into their shortcomings.

“The Secretary of Justice now says that you are hard to deal with. You better go to the Secretary of Justice or I will go to you. I will call for you and you have to answer so many questions to me,” the President said.

“You choose, either we cooperate in this government as a Republic to protect and preserve our people or do not make it hard for us, otherwise I will make it hard for you,” he added.

The President then challenged the BSP and the AMLC to explain why they did not look into reports that he had P211 million in bank accounts which he did not declare in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth.

“I’d like to address myself to the Central Bank guys and the AMLA. If I had that money, why did you not initiate an investigation. For I really have none,” Duterte said.

“You know when I was a candidate there was a guy, a senator who’s so stupid, that I had P211 million bank deposit…So you cannot tell the public because you are protecting somebody, those who are really into money laundering,” he said.

“You failed miserably, eh sinabi na nga may P200 million, bakit hindi ninyo ako inimbestigahan [I was accused of keeping P200 million, why did you not investigate me?]. So the people would have known. You’re also a part of the garbage which I resent to this day. And do not give me a reason to have a confrontation with you,” Duterte added.

The President also challenged the AMLC to expose hidden wealth and corruption.

“Expose the wrongdoings. There are billions stashed there in the banks, really being washed or just being kept there in the meantime… Explain to us in public or I will do the explaining for you. Choose,” he said.

“There is a guy here now, just presently, we’re digging into the records of the case and he has not really a fake corporation but a set-up just to launder money. And to date, we have the accounting of P5.1 billion. One family,” he said.

The President then tasked the NBI officials and employees to do their jobs better.

“You have to do more, especially on digging records that would show laundered money,” he said.