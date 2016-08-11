Duterte smarter than ‘Makabayan’ blockheads

The so-called Makabayan bloc of six “progressive parties,” together with the Ateneo de Manila community and a few professors of De La Salle University, have been pulling their hair the past weeks crying to the high heavens, “Why oh why will the Dark Lord Marcos be buried in hallowed ground?”

Makabayan representatives even condemned the impending election of former President Gloria Arroyo, and they are obviously so stupidly ignorant in refusing to see that after six years of BS Aquino overturning every filing cabinet in Malacañang looking for some evidence, that brat has been unable to come up with a single shred of proof of corruption against her.

The Ateneo faculty and staff had issued a long statement against Bongbong Marcos’ bid for the vice presidency, with their professors, along with those from La Salle, recently posting long manifestos on their Facebook against the burial of his dad, the strongman Marcos, at the military’s official cemetery, called — unnecessarily, I think — the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

If one listened solely to these Makabayan blockheads and to professors in Catholic universities, one would think that the basic problem of the Philippine nation has been and still is Marcos, and secondarily, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Indeed, this Ateneo-trained, US-based professor Vicente Rafael sees a vast Marcos conspiracy, the Philippine equivalent of the inter-generational Sith Dark Lords of Star Wars movies, with Duterte as the latest Sith: “By allowing Ferdinand Marcos’ burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, President Duterte pays tribute to his political, as well as biological father,” this professor who has stayed and worked in the US for the last 37 years, pontificates. He wrote: “Marcos is dead, more dead than ever. But in Duterte and in the Marcos family, his specter lives on to haunt us all.”

Duterte’s biological father?

Duterte’s “biological father” is Marcos? This guy certainly should get out of stuffy US university libraries, and get some fresh air once in a while.

For chrissake, didn’t Marcos die nearly three decades ago? Imelda is 87, just three years away from being a nonagenarian, certainly far, far from being an Evita Peron. Bongbong is too amiable to be another dictator, Imee isn’t really interested in politics, and we’ve had three decades of phalanxes of lawyers trying to jail Imelda and recover alleged billions of pesos in loot. Tama na, sobra na! Isn’t it time to shift the focus of our resources and national discourse to other problems of the nation, which you might be surprised to know may be more important than Marcos?

Yet for the Makabayan blockheads, elite-university professors and Senator Riza Hontiveros (who has made many people wonder how she got elected as such), Marcos is still one of the country’s basic evil, and the Leftists seem to have reformulated Sison’s basic problems of the country to: “imperialism, bureaucrat-capitalism, feudalism and Marcos.”

I am astonished, really, why these Makabayan blockheads can’t see that they have been led by the nose by the Yellow Cult — which emerged from the Tarlac and Visayas haciendas in 1985 — whose existence is almost entirely based on the demonization of Marcos. Think, without Marcos and his demonization, would there have been a Yellow Cult, would we have suffered the most incompetent President we ever had?

I didn’t vote for Duterte, and I wrote many scathing columns against him. But he has proven to be smarter than the Makabayan blockheads and these elite-university professors.

Did they ever talk of the illegal-drug problem before Duterte came into the picture, which the President has proven to be a scourge that threatens the very fabric of our society? Did the Makabayan blockheads ever issue a resolution (as they have done protesting against Arroyo’s impending election as deputy speaker, raising alarm against the country’s shabu infestation? Did the effete Ateneo and La Salle professors organize symposiums on the illegal-drug scourge and issue manifestos against the drug lords?

Out of the blue

Last week, out of the blue, like a bolt of lightning illuminating the dark landscape of national discourse, Duterte spoke of one of the country’s real problems, a hundred, a thousand times graver than whatever Marcos’ sins against the country were, and which I think is the biggest obstacle facing the nation since its birth: The rule of the oligarchs, the tiny group of political-economic elite that rules the nation.

Did all these professors who read mountains of books and these purported Leftists who read the entire collected works of Lenin and Mao Ze Dong, have the intelligence to realize that the oligarchy is, as Duterte hinted, the country’s biggest problem?

Certainly not. The Makabayan parties, or their leaders, have been getting funding not only for their election campaigns, from certain oligarchs and magnates. They think that these ‘good-hearted’ magnates are their secret admirers? They are simply buying protection, paying with their please-don’t-bother-me, money. Have you ever heard of an Oligarchy 101, or something close to it, taught in any Philippine university? Have you ever heard of an Ateneo professor or group of professors issuing a manifesto against the oligarchy?

Of course not. Ateneo and La Salle, as well as the UP, have been the main educators of the oligarchs’ sons and daughters, and they have also provided the ideological infrastructure – the don’t-meddle-with-the-markets thinking, among others – to justify and perpetuate oligarchic rule.

Ateneo and La Salle have even built gargantuan gyms and buildings financed by magnates and oligarchs. The Ateneo library, which for decades has been named after our great Filipino hero, Jose Rizal, now also carries the name of First Pacific Co., Ltd. The company was set up by the most powerful oligarchs during Indonesian strongman Suharto’s 31-year rule, headed by Soedono Salim, designed as their corporate lifeboat when their patron fell. The oligarch’s son, Anthoni, is now the biggest public-utility oligarch in the Philippines,

despite the constitutional restrictions against foreigners’ control of this sector.

Study the history of prosperous nations, even just of the economic tigers in our part of the world. All of them became rich nations, either because the oligarchy were decimated (as in China, of course) or because the oligarchy transformed itself as one treating their countries as a nation whose fate is intertwined with them, unlike our oligarchy, which treats the Philippines only either as a market, or a source of cheap labor. For many of them, Filipino is even a language used only in speaking to the servants and chauffeurs. Many of them see their real homes being a mansion in the US, London, China, Hong Kong, or Spain.

By pointing first to the illegal drugs trade as a plague destroying our nation, and then to the oligarchy as the enemy to be overcome, the promdi-mayor, now President Duterte, certainly proved he is smarter than the Makabayan blockheads and the scholars of our elite-universities.

