Duterte son announces retirement from politics

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, announced that he would retire from politics come 2019, but hinted that a “Carpio-Duterte” tandem would still lead the city.

The incumbent local chief executive’s pronouncement came as his sister, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, announced that she would run in 2019 as representative of the first congressional district.

“When Mayor Sara announced that she would file for a congressional seat in the 1st District, everybody’s asking me where I am going. It will still be a Carpio-Duterte tandem for mayor and vice Mayor, we are still talking to the other Duterte but definitely it will not be me,” the vice mayor said in a statement sent to reporters on Thursday.

But the vice mayor did not name their relatives who would seek Davao’s mayoral and vice mayoral posts but said his sister’s husband, Manases Carpio, would be very qualified to lead the city.

He added that talks were ongoing with his younger brother, Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

According to the vice mayor, he “had enough of politics” and wanted to focus more on his family and on his small farm at the back of his house.

“If you will ask me where will I go, I will be going back to farming. I am planning to retire,” said the elder Duterte son whose daughter, Sabina, cried in front of him and his wife after Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th accused him of being a member of a drug triad.

The vice mayor has repeatedly denied links to the drug trade and even appeared during a Senate investigation.

Earlier this week, Duterte’s daughter said she was not planning to run for senator in 2019 but may opt for a seat at the House of Representatives.