Duterte son faces probe — Ombudsman Morales

A SON of President Rodrigo Dutere is facing an investigation before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said there were pending cases filed against former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte but did not elaborate.

“Well, they said there are cases pending investigation,” Morales told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

“Well, ‘di ba sabi nila ‘yung vice mayor?” Morales said when further asked. She answered in the affirmative when asked if she was referring to Paolo Duterte. However, Morales was unable to say what the investigation was about.

Morales admitted, however, that that she was not personally aware of any case against him which is pending investigation.

Morales, an aunt-in-law of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, has inhibited from cases involving the President even when he was Davao City mayor. REINA TOLENTINO