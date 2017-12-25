Duterte son resigns from post as Davao City vice mayor

DAVAO CITY Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte has resigned from his position, citing “recent unfortunate events” closely tied to his “failed first marriage.”

“When I was growing up my parents never failed to remind me of the value of kind-honored principle of delicadeza, and this is one of those instances of my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children,” Duterte said in his resignation letter.

“I hereby tender my resignation as Vice Mayor of Davao City effective today December 25, 2017,” he added.

Among the incidents that triggered his decision, the young Duterte said were, “the maligning of my reputation in the recent name dropping incident in the Bureau of Customs smuggling case and the very public squabble with my daughter.”

“The other person in this failed relationship is incorrigible and cannot be controlled and I take responsibility for all that has happened as a result of a wrong decision to marry at a very young age,” he said.

Duterte, son of President Rodrigo Duterte, also thanked “all Dabawenyos for supporting him.”

“I look forward to the day that I will be able to serve our country again,” he added.

Paolo Duterte is the eldest of three children of the President with Elizabeth Abellana Zimmerman.

He has five children. The first three – Omar Vincent, Rodrigo 2nd, and Isabelle – are with his ex-wife, Lovelie Sangkola. Sabina and Paolo 2nd are his children with his current partner, January Tabar Navares.

Paolo started his political career in 2007 where he served as barangay captain of Catalunan Grande, Talomo District, Davao City.

He then served as Vice President for Mindanao Liga ng mga Barangay National from July 2011 – June 2013.

From 2008 – 2013, Paolo Duterte served as City Councilor – Sectoral Representative of the Association of Barangay Captains of City Government of Davao.

In 2013, he ran unopposed and won vice mayor of Davao City. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA