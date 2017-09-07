Duterte son, son-in-law at Senate probe on Customs ‘payola’, ‘shabu’ shipment

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law lead the resource persons in attendance at the resumption of the Senate investigation into the illegal shipment of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu”, as well as the reported “tara” (payoff) system at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), on Thursday.

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Manases Carpio are expected to testify before the blue ribbon committee, headed by Sen. Richard Gordon.

Upon their arrival, Duterte and Carpio were led to the office of Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd.

It was opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th who filed the motion to invite Duterte and Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte after a Customs fixer linked them to the operation of the so-called “Davao Group”, which allegedly facilitated shipments at the BOC.

