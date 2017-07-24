KNOWN for making adlibs in his speeches, President Rodrigo Duterte will have translators in Spanish, French, German, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese, aside from English, when he delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, one of his spokesmen said.

“Hopefully in seven languages, of course sigurado iyong English, pangalawa iyong Mandarin, mayroon ding Nihongo tapos mayroong French, Spanish, Russian,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said on radio earlier on Monday.

Andanar said the draft of Duterte’s address was 15 pages long as of Saturday night.

“So it [speech]was 15 pages, double space. Ang average po ng basa ng Pangulo per pages is three minutes, so aabot ng 45 minutes kung masusunod ang per minute na speed. Hindi pa kasama dun ang posibilidad na mag adlib po si Pangulo,” he said.

(The average read per page of the President is three minutes, so the speech will reach 45 minutes if the per minute speed will be followed. This does not include the President’s adlibs.)

Andanar said Duterte started rehearsing on Thursday and had his last full rehearsal Saturday night in his hometown in Davao City.

The President had to practice since he was not used to reading from teleprompters, he said.

The theme of Duterte’s address to the nation would be “a comfortable life for all” which, officials said, would detail his administration’s agenda on prosperity, law and order and peace.

The President is also expected to discuss the situation in Mindanao, which has been under martial law since May 23 because of the terrorist attacks in Marawi City.

He is also likely to thank Congress for extending martial law until December 31.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives and the Senate voted 261-18 to extend the 60-day martial law to five more months in Mindanao, a development that officials said would allow the government to curb security threats in the south.

Duterte is also expected to tackle during his second SONA his campaign against illegal drugs, corruption and crime, the peace talks with rebels and his plans on the economy and job creation.

He is likewise expected to submit to Congress his proposed P3.767-trillion national budget for 2018.