Duterte spends love day with family

President Rodrigo Duterte will spend his first Valentine’s Day as the country’s chief executive with his family in Davao City, a Palace official said on Monday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said the President will rest today with his loved ones in his hometown.

Duterte, who claims to have two wives and two girlfriends, is living with his common-law-wife Honeylet Avanceña, with whom he has an 11-year-old daughter, Veronica.

While he shares a home with Avanceña, the President is in good terms with his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman, mother of Paolo, Sara, and Sebastian.

Last year on Valentine’s Day, Duterte sent his former wife a heart-shaped balloon, roses, and a heart-shaped cake.

Last week, the President attended teen actress Ysabel Ortega’s 18th birthday in Quezon City, where he warned against the danger of falling in love too soon.

Ortega is the daughter of former senator Lito Lapid and singer Michelle Ortega.

“You are young, you are beautiful, and a simple woman. Do not hurry,” Duterte told Ortega. He advised her to focus on her studies.

“There’s always time in this world. Time to be happy. Time to be sad. Time for victory. Time for defeat. Take it from me, do not be in a hurry to get emotionally involved. A lot of guys will adore you. But do not fall into the trap,” he said. “Nakakasira talaga [ng buhay]iyan pa-in love, in love na iyan (Falling in love can ruin your life. Make yourself an exception.” CATHERINE S. VALENTE