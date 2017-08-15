Duterte statement on drug problem ‘admission of failure’ — Lagman

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s statement that the drug problem could not be solved by one president in a six-year term was “an admission of failure”, according to Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay.



“When the president said that it would take more than six years to solve the drug problem, he’s preparing the people, he’s preparing the nation of his failure. Because that is an admission of failure that he could not solve the drug problem within his term. Because he considers the drug menace as a police matter. More than a police matter, it is a poverty and health issue as experienced by other countries,” Lagman said in a press conference on Tuesday.



Duterte had promised to solve the drug menace in three to six months and later sought a six-month extension in September 2016. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO



