Duterte still committed to stopping ‘endo’ – Roque

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is not abandoning his campaign promise of ending labor contractualization in the country, Malacañang has assured the public, days after its admission that a mere executive order (EO) cannot ban such practice.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. reiterated this after some labor groups slammed the government for supposedly not having the political will to end labor-only contracting and “endo” or the end-of-contract practice.

“Kinausap ko si Presidente tungkol sa endo kaya nanindigan siya, pangako pa rin niya iyan sa ating mga botante noong siya ay kumuha ng mandato, so tutuparin po niya iyang pangakong iyan (I spoke with the President regarding endo and he stands firm, this promise to the voters when he sought their mandate remains, so he will fulfill such promise),” Roque said in an interview with dzMM radio.

He said the President even ordered Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd to talk to the fastfood companies about the regularization of its employees.

“Naninindigan siya, alam niyang ginawa niya ang pangako niya at tutuparin po niya iyan (He [Duterte] stands firm, he knows that he gave such promise and he will fulfill it),” Roque said.

Duterte had failed to fulfill his vow to the labor groups to sign by March 15 an EO that is supposed to heed the workers’ clamor to put an end to contractualization.

Instead, the President expressed his intent to look for a “compromise” because of difficulties in pushing for the regularization of contractual employees.

On Monday, Malacañang admitted that Duterte could not impose a total ban on labor contractualization because only a new law could prohibit the practice.

Then senior deputy executive secretary Menardo Guevarra, who was recently named Justice secretary, has said an EO could only supplement laws but not alter them substantially.

“If you want something like a total ban on contractualization, you need a law to repeal or amend that particular provision of the Labor Code. An executive order is meant only to supplement or give implementing details of what the law provides. But it cannot add or subtract or substantially alter what the law provides,” he explained.

Also on Monday, Guevarra stressed that Congress is the sole institution that can amend the Labor Code’s provision that currently allows labor contractualization in the country.

Guevarra’s remark earned backlash from labor groups, which lamented the Executive branch’s supposed reluctance to prohibit all forms of unlawful contractualization.

In a statement issued after his remarks, Guevarra said the Executive branch would push for the amendment to Labor Code by coordinating with Congress.

“If there’s need to be amended, Congress must amend that. The Executive branch can only coordinate (with Congress) to pursue the legislative action (with regard to labor contractualization),” he said.

Duterte is set to meet labor leaders on April 16 to discuss the EO to regulate the contractualization of workers, according to Bello.

“There’s a schedule now. The meeting with labor will be on April 16. Finally it is dated,” Bello said.

Bello said he hoped Duterte would be able to sign the EO during the meeting.

“This is not to prohibit contractualization but to regulate contractualization. The order went through the process, which we think is acceptable for both the workers and management,” he added.