Duterte still most trusted PH official — Pulse Asia

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte remained the most trusted government official in the country despite criticisms on his war on drugs and allegations he misdeclared his wealth, according to the latest survey by pollster Pulse Asia.

The survey from September 24 to 30, showed that Duterte’s 80-percent trust and approval ratings were higher compared to other incumbent Philippine officials although they were down by one and two percentage points respectively.

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, on the other hand, obtained 57 percent approval and 55 percent trust ratings.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd posted a 55-percent approval and 52-percent trust score while Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez received a 33-percent approval and 31-percent trust rating.

Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno scored 35 percent in approval and 31 percent in trust ratings.

The survey was conducted via face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults 18 years old and above, Pulse Asia said. The margin of error for national results is at ±3 percent, while it is at ±6 percent for the subnational results.

The Pulse Asia Survey was in contrast to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that showed a huge drop in the President’s trust and approval ratings in the same period.

