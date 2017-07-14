PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will submit to the House of Representatives the proposed national budget for 2017 on July 24, the day of his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday.

During the Mindanao Hour news briefing in Malacanang, Diokno said the administration was on track to submit the proposed the P3.767-trillion proposed budget during the opening of the second regular session of the 17th Congress.

“The President plans to sumbit the budget on the day of the SONA itself. So that’s a first time in Philippine history. Why are we doing this, so we can have an early start for the 2018,” Diokno told reporters.

He said the 2018 proposed national budget, which the President has approved, allocated most to education, and infrastructure development.

“Now this project is consistent with President Duterte’s ‘Build, build, build’ program to usher in the golden age of infrastructure in the Philippines and his desire to develop the Filipino youth into an agile, competent workforce for the future,” Diokno said.

Data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed the Duterte administration was setting aside the biggest slice of the nation’s budget in 2018 for social and economic services.

The biggest share of the pie, equivalent to 41.2 percent or P1.551 trillion, goes to social services. Of the total, education, culture and manpower development got P794 billion; social security, welfare and employment, P369.6 billion; P177.6 billion for health; and others at P209.6 billion.

At least 29.4 percent or P1.106 trillion of the pie, meanwhile, is allocated to economic services, such as infrastructure spending on power, water, transportation and communications (P734.5 billion); agriculture and agrarian reform (P133.2 billion); and others (P238.4 billion).