Duterte supervises destruction of P61.26-M worth of luxury cars at Manila port

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte personally supervised on Tuesday the destruction of 20 imported luxury vehicles worth P61.26 million at the Bureau of Customs-Port of Manila.

The event was on the occasion of the 116th founding anniversary of the BoC.

A bulldozer was used in destroying the luxury vehicles, which had opened hoods for the public to see that their engines were intact.

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena said the President ordeed the cars destroyed to prevent the consignees/owners of the vehicles from getting them back through a usually rigged auction or bidding.

Photos by Russell Palma

The cars include a Lexus, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Jaguar, and Corvette Stingray.

Simultaneous with the destruction at the POM, 10 luxury cars were also destroyed at the Port of Davao and Port of Cebu.

Majority were used cars, with the oldest a 1995 Mercedes Benz C280.

Five cars — four units of Toyota Land Cruisers and a Mercedes Benz — were declared as brand new, all from the Port of Davao.

The shipments arrived from Hongkong, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. WILLIAM DEPASUPIL