Duterte supporter appointed as new PCOO undersecretary

A VOCAL supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte on social media has been appointed undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

In a text message to The Manila Times, Acting Social Welfare Secretary Emmanuel Leyco confirmed the appointment of Lorraine Marie Badoy to the PCOO.

”This is in response to media querries regarding Asec (Assistant Secretary) Lorraine Badoy’s move to PCOO. Asec Badoy has informed me as OIC-Secretary at of this development earlier and is now in the process of completing and turning over her responsibilities, which are expected to last until the end of the month. I thank Asec Badoy for her contributions to DSWD and I am confident that she will be able to bring her effectiveness as a communicator to her new assignment as Usec (Undersecretary) at PCOO,” said Leyco.

DSWD is the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Asked about Badoy’s appointment to PCOO, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said there was no official appointment yet.

“Let’s wait for appointing authority’s word,” Andanar told The Times.

Badoy, a physician by profession, was appointed by the President as assistant secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

She is the daughter of former Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Anacleto Badoy, who headed the anti-graft court’s third division that heard the plunder trial of convicted former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.