Duterte supporter detained in Hawaii after $300,000 found stashed in socks

A RELIGIOUS leader and staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and detained temporarily in Hawaii after he was found in possession of about $300,000 in cash stuffed inside socks that were inside a suitcase during a pre-departure inspection at the airport, according to a report on Hawaii News Now.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy and six others were on board the “Cessna Citation Sovereign” at the Honolulu International Airport and were about to leave when US Customs and Border Enforcement agents boarded the private jet.

Quoting sources, the report said the federal agents also discovered parts of military-style rifles.

Felina Salinas, 47, who lives in Hawaii, was arrested after she claimed that the cash belonged to her. Salinas had reportedly declared $40,000, but not the $300,000 that was discovered inside Quiboloy’s plane. She was charged with attempted “bulk cash smuggling”.

Salinas is the business manager of Quiboloy’s church in Waipahu, Hawaii and has supported the preacher. She told a local judge on Wednesday that she would hire a lawyer based in California and would appear in court again on February 27.

The US federal law requires anyone taking $40,000 out of the US and its territories to declare the money to the US Customs and Border Enforcement.

Quiboloy finished his “thanksgiving and worship presentation” in Hawaii held on Sunday.

After being freed from detention, Quiboloy took a commercial flight back to the Philippines. His $15 million private plane was left in Hawaii. ARIC JOHN SY CUA

