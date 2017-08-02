SUPPORTERS of President Rodrigo Duterte called on the House of Representative to support their impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), led by Dante Jimenez; lawyer Eligio Mallari of Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution; and lawyer Larry Gadon made the call as they seek to file two separate impeachment complaints against Sereno.

Sereno is accused of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for allegedly granting allowances and other perks to herself and her staff in foreign trips abroad; preventing lower court justices from issuing warrants of arrest against Senator Leila de Lima on drug related charges; and acquiring a P9 million bulletproof luxury car, among others.

“I believe in the strength of the complaint because the witnesses of her impeachable offenses are the Supreme Court justices themselves,” Jacinto Paras, who serves as one of the legal counsels of VACC, said on Wednesday.

An impeachment complaint cannot be considered verified, meaning filed before the House of Representatives, without an endorser from the ranks of the House.

VACC and the rest of those seeking Sereno’s impeachment have yet to find endorsers for their impeachment complaints.

Jimenez, however, downplayed the role of an endorser.

“Yes, having an endorser is part of the process, but still, isn’t it enough that we are taking courage against the Chief Justice? Whether we get an endorsement or not, I don’t care,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez, however, quickly made a turnaround and admitted that an endorsement was necessary for their impeachment complaint to prosper.

“Of course, we expect the lawmakers to take a look on the merits of this case and make the necessary endorsement,” Jimenez added.