Duterte supports veterans fully – Lorenzana

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday said President Rodrigo Duterte has the welfare of World War II veterans at heart and fully supports them.

Lorenzana was guest of honor and speaker at the Parangal sa mga Beterano held by the provincial government here as part of the observance of the 76th anniversary of Araw ng Kagitingan.

Asked about the proposed bill both in Congress and the Senate increasing the pension of veterans, Lorenzana said he knows “the President Duterte will approve it.”

“The Presidente takes such good care of soldiers and the veterans,” he added.

Lorenzana said the monthly pension of P5,000 given to veterans in 1995 by then President Cory Aquino has lesser value today and he strongly supports the measure increasing their stipend.

Rep. Geraldine Roman of Bataan’s 1st district said she has filed a bill in Congress that seeks to raise the monthly pension of WWII and Korean veterans from P5,000 to P20,000 and Senator Gregorio Honasan also sponsored a counterpart bill in the Senate,

During the program, Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia led the in honoring the veterans, some came on wheelchairs or limping. Most of those who attended the ceremony were surviving spouses since there are only a few surviving World War 2 veterans in the province.

“They were the ones who made the supreme sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedom we have today. We, the younger generation are lucky. Today, we no longer need to die in war. We can now live to serve our country because of the sacrifices of our ve­terans,” Garcia said.

The provincial government paid tribute to WW2 veterans through a long parade on foot and a parade of floats depicting mostly the cruelty of war and the veterans’ privations until Bataan fell on April 9, 1942 and the infamous Death March that followed.

The last two floats showed that despite the damage, Bataan rose from the ashes and now on the way to attaining the lowest poverty index in the country by year 2020.