Duterte suspends logging in Zamboanga Peninsula

President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended logging activities in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday.

The President, according to Roque, gave the order during a Cabinet meeting held at Malacañang on Monday afternoon.

“The President ordered several logging concessions in the Zamboanga Peninsula to be suspended. This after he was apprised of concerns of indigenous populations that they have been displaced by logging operations of some companies,” he told reporters.

The Zamboanga Peninsula covers the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur as well as Isabela City and Zamboanga City.

The President “also observed that it is widespread logging that is responsible for the flash floods that Mindanao experienced only this month of December [in light of the]two typhoons,” Roque said.

The two typhoons that hit Mindanao during the Christmas holidays were Urduja and Vinta.

Roque said Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has committed to probe the logging activities in the region but that the suspension of such operations would not affect the looming investigation.

“The President has ordered the suspension without prejudice to the probe,” Roque said.

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd in 2011 issued Executive Order (EO) 23, which banned cutting and harvesting of timber in natural and residual forests and established an anti-illegal logging task force.

EO 23, however, allows the government to issue or renew tree-cutting permits for clearing of road right-of-way by the Department of Public Works and Highways, site preparation for tree plantations, silvicultural treatment and similar activities, provided that all logs derived from the permits will be turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for proper disposal.

The order also provides that tree-cutting associated with cultural practices pursuant to the indigenous Peoples Right Act may be allowed only subject to strict compliance with existing guidelines of the DENR.