Duterte swears in 43 new officials

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday swore into office 43 government officials, including the new chairman of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The new PCSO chairman is retired police director Jose Jorge Corpuz, who replaced former lawmaker Erineo Maliksi. Corpuz retired in 2015 after serving as the director for Integrated Police Operations for Southern Luzon.

Duterte also appointed Datu Abul Khayr Alonto as chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority and University of the Philippines professor J. Prospero de Vera 3rd as commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education.

The other appointees who took their oath included Department of Transportation spokesperson Cherie Mercado-Santos, Metro Manila Development Authority general manager Thomas Orbos and assistant general manager Julia Catherine Nebrijia.

In his speech, Duterte told the new officials to understand how he runs the country, reiterating his promise “to do everything, not to compromise the next generation.”

“I run on a platform of no graft, less crime, suppress the drug problem, which has gotten out of hand, is just getting out of hand, still. But I’ve been able to minimize at least the crime on the streets to barest minimum. I do not promise you perfect peace because this is not heaven,” he said.