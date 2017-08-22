Duterte on Taguiwalo’s CA rejection: ‘We can’t do anything’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said there was nothing he could do if the Commission on Appointments rejected his nomination for the top post of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“They voted secretly. I do not know who voted for and who was against Taguiwalo. And that is the job of Congress as part of the checks and balances in this government. We can’t do anything if my appointment is rejected,” said Duterte, referring to Judy Taguiwalo.

At least 13 voted to reject Taguiwalo whom Duterte appointed as social welfare secretary on May 31, 2016.

Duterte sais he did not speak ill of CA members who voted against Taguiwalo’s appointment.

“I do not want to attribute or impute something, motive. It’s a discretion and they voted secret,” Duterte added.

Prior to her social welfare stint, Taguiwalo served as professor at the women and development studies at the University of the Philippines in Diliman from 1992 to 2015.

Taguiwalo was also the national vice chairman of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) and head of the women’s committee of ACT Philippines.

A political prisoner during martial law, Taguiwalo spent over three years in various prisons for resisting the Marcos dictatorship.

She was faculty regent of the UP Board of Regents from 2009 to 2010.

She is also the founding national president of All UP Academic Employees Union and the chairman of the board of trustees of Ibon Foundation.