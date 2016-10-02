Duterte taps coast guard vs lawless violence

President Rodrigo Duterte has tapped the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)x to help implement the state of national emergency he declared in early September.

Memorandum Order (MO) 4, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on September 26, sought to expand the application of MO 3 that aims to deploy government forces on major streets and thoroughfares as well as crowded places.

MO 3 provided guidelines to the military and police in the implementation of measures to suppress and prevent lawless violence.

Under MO 4, the President tapped the PCG to intensify its activities related to the enforcement and maintenance of maritime safety and security to prevent or suppress lawless violence at sea.

The memorandum states that the PCG should inspect all merchant ships and vessels to ensure compliance with safety standards, rules and regulations.

It also directs the PCG to inspect persons, vessels and watercraft within the maritime jurisdiction of the Philippines, and suspected of committing, or conspiring to commit, an offense in the Philippines.

The President tasked the Department of Justice to closely coordinate with the PCG and other law enforcement agencies for the prompt investigation and prosecution of all individuals or groups apprehended.