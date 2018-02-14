Duterte taps INC’s Manalo special envoy for overseas Filipinos

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo, Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns.

Manalo will remain in his post until January 29, 2019.

Manalo’s appointment came as the government imposed a ban on deployment to Kuwait following several deaths of Filipinos in the Gulf state, most recent of which was a domestic helper whose body was found inside a freezer of her employer’s home that was abandoned for more than year.

The government is looking for alternative countries where Filipinos can work.

The INC endorsed the candidacies of Duterte and then Senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the 2016 national elections.

Meanwhile, Herman Billones Jumilla was also appointed undersecretary of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), replacing Gertrudo de Leon who was fired from his post last October for corruption.

Erma Joyce Remudaro and Nelson Pagaduan were also appointed by Duterte as senior assistant city prosecutors while Manolo Geoffrey Vergara and Melissa Grace Perola were appointed as assistant city prosecutors in Manila.

Antonnette Panol-Agapay was appointed as an assistant city prosecutor in Lucena City, Quezon; Lorevi Grace Setias as an associate provincial prosecutor in Iloilo province and Kareen Porquez de la Cruz as an assistant city prosecutor in Iloilo City; Julius Caesar Jorge Gaurana and Cermelita Rana delos Santos were appointed as senior assistant city prosecutors in Makati City while Philomel Francisco, Jr. was appointed as an assistant city prosecutor in the city.

Tristan Jiff Belmonte Cledera was appointed as an assistant provincial prosecutor in the province of Quezon; Agnes Farida Bagaforo-Arellano 2nd as an assistant state prosecutor in the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff at the Department of Justice; Nikko Reyes Batingana as an assistant city prosecutor in Pasig City; Rina Castillo Alcantara as an assistant city prosecutor in Pasay City; Danilo Lim as a senior assistant provincial prosecutor in Rizal.

Editha Canares Fernandez was appointed senior assistant state prosecutor in the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecutor Staff at the Department of Justice (DOJ), while Agnes Farida Bagaforo-Arellano 2nd as an assistant state prosecutor in the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff at the Department of Justice, replacing Gail Stephanie Maderazo.

Duterte also appointed 20 new local government operations officers and eight directors at the Department of the Interior Local Government. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA