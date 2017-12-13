Duterte taps PNP Chief dela Rosa to head Bureau of Corrections, says aide 

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appointed outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa to head the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), an aide of the Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

It was Christopher “Bong” Go, the Special Assistant to the President, who confirmed de la Rosa’s appointment to the Malacañang Press Corps.

De la Rosa said that he would be up for a very difficult job after he retires in January when he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age for those in the uniformed service.

It was under de la Rosa when the PNP led the administration’s drug war dubbed “Oplan Tokhang and Oplan Double Barrel”.

Government records say at least 3,800 drug personalities were killed in legitimate police operations, in contrast to the 13,000 tallied by local and international human rights groups. LLANESCA T. PANTI