Duterte to tell Trump: Avert NKorea nuclear crisis

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte plans to ask US President Donald Trump when they meet in Manila next month to tell Kim Jong-Un of North Korea to calm down.

The Philippine and US presidents will meet for the first time on the sidelines of a regional summit around mid-

November.

“I will deal with the US President in a righteous way. I will welcome him as an important leader. I will listen to what he has to say. My response to him will be calibrated to what he would ask,” Duterte said on Friday before leaving for Japan.

“I haven’t met him personally, but our mouths move in the same cadence,” Duterte added.

But while Duterte acknowledged that he and Trump do not mince words, he called on the US President to sit with the North Korean leader to avert a possible nuclear crisis.

“A nuclear war is unacceptable. Somebody has to talk to him (Kim), to tell him to lower his aggressiveness. All the leaders agree that he is a dangerous man. America, Japan and [South] Korea could convince him to sit down in a roundtable, tell him that nobody is threatening him,” Duterte said.

“He needs to be told to tone down; stop the threats. The US can assure him that nobody is after you, that the US is not ready to destroy a generation or a nation of people,” Duterte added.

Trump said in his speech before the UN General Assembly in September that should the US be forced to defend itself or its allies, the US would have no choice “but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Kim responded by saying he would “surely and definitely tame” Trump whom he described as mentally deranged.