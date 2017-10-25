Duterte tells Mabilog: ‘You’re next’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte warned Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog that he was the next target.

“The mayor of Iloilo City, I identified him, I said: You’re next, your next,” Duterte said, without elaborating.

The President tagged Mabilog as an alleged protector of the drug trade in the city, a claim that the mayor has denied.

Duterte said proof of Mabilog’s links to the drug trade was his house, which was even more grandiose than the Malacañan Palace.

Under fire from the President, Mabilog went abroad. His spokesman, Mark Piad, said the mayor went to Japan earlier this October on an official function and was supposed to proceed to Malaysia.

Mabilog flew overseas amid constant criticism from the President for his supposed links to the illegal drug trade.

There had been talks that he would be the next alleged narco-politician to be killed after Duterte announced he was sending Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido, a key enforcer of the anti-drug campaign, to lead the Iloilo City Police. The appointment, however, did not push through.

Espenido became controversial after mayors in the areas where he was assigned were killed in police raids.

Espenido was the chief of police in Albuera, Leyte when the town’s mayor, Rolando Espinosa Sr., was arrested on drug charges and eventually killed during a police operation in his detention cell at Baybay City, Leyte in November 2016.

As Ozamiz City chief of police meanwhile, Espenido led a raid in July where Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife and 14 others were killed.