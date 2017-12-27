Duterte tells son Paolo: ‘Do what is right’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte told his son, Paolo, to “do what is right,” after the then vice mayor of Davao City informed him of his decision to resign over family and political concerns.

Vice Mayor Duterte pulled a Christmas surprise on everyone, especially his constituents, when he announced his resignation on Monday out of “delicadeza” (sense of propriety) after being linked to the smuggling into the country of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” and his very public spat with daughter Isabelle.

“I told him you are in a position to do what is right. Kung ano lang ang tama sa iyo, gawin mo (Do what you think what is right for you),” Duterte told reporters in an interview Monday night after visiting the families of the victims of the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) fire.

“I told him, Well, let the people decide. But if you think that there is a better [way]to do it, do what is right,” said the President who was informed of the resignation on Sunday night as he and his son waited for updates from Davao City Vice Mayor Sara Duterte.

Duterte said he never suggested resignation but believed that the pictorial of his son’s daughter in Malacañang, which netizens had criticized, and other past issues made him decide to vacate his post.

“Napuno na siguro. (He might have been fed up) Pinatawag sila sa (they were invited in) Congress for nothing… And he considered it most unfair to him,” Duterte added.

Duterte was referring to Congress’ investigation of his son’s alleged involvement in the smuggling into the country of P6.4 billion shabu.

The younger Duterte was named by a self-confessed Customs fixer as a member of the “Davao Group” that collected bribes in exchange for the unhampered entry of illegal goods.