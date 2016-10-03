Duterte threatens to junk military pact

President Rodrigo Duterte continued his attack on the United States Sunday by threatening to junk the country’s Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the US, a pact that allows American forces to conduct activities on agreed locations inside Philippine military bases.

Duterte, in a speech during the opening of the MassKara festival in Bacolod City, said that EDCA, whose constitutionality was affirmed by the Supreme Court in July this year, can be scrapped because it wasn’t signed by former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

“May I remind the Americans, this EDCA…it is an official document but it does not bear the signature of Aquino. Better think twice now because I will be asking you to leave the Philippines,” Duterte said.

The Supreme Court ruling said EDCA implements the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty and the 1999 Visiting Forces Agreement inked between the Philippines and the United States.

“The Americans stayed here for 50 years. They have a colonial syndrome, thinking that we are still under them,” the President added.

The Philippines was an American colony from 1899 to 1940.

“Take all our dollars if you want. We won’t go hungry. After this document is reviewed…if you can’t produce a signature bearing the permit…including the war games…You make it harder for me? Fine. I’d do it. I am not a statesman, said the monkeys who are white,” Duterte said.

“I did not run to be a statesman. I ran to be the President. Why would I be a statesman? I don’t like that,” he added.

The President bragged that he is in the good graces of two giant economies at odds with the US: Russia and China.

“When I was in Laos, I met with [Russia Prime Minister Dmitry] Medvedev. I asked for their help. I said the Americans are insulting me. They said, that’s how the Americans are. We’ll help you. With China, they said I won’t get anything with the Americans. I am going to China to make friends with them. Also with Russia,” Duterte said.

He was referring to last month’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit hosted by Laos.

“If I cannot deal with them [critics], the best defense I can do is to insult you. You son of a whore. Whoever you are. I did not even believe my mother. Why would I believe you?” Duterte said.