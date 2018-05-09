Duterte to be briefed regularly on economy

President Rodrigo Duterte will be briefed on Wednesday about the overall picture of the Philippine economy, a Cabinet official said, a day ahead of the release of first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth results.

“I decided to start the practice of having the economic team brief the President formally every trimester on economic issues,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told reporters on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s briefing will tackle GDP results, trade issues, opportunities, risks, poverty and government finances, among others.

Last week, Duterte claimed to have brushed up on economics — a subject he had difficulty with in high school and college — by reading Economics for Dummies.

The economy grew by 6.7 percent in 2017, within the government’s 6.5-7.5 percent target but slower than the previous year’s 6.9 percent growth.

Official first-quarter GDP growth data will be announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority this Thursday, May 10.

Analysts polled by The Manila Times expect an acceleration for the period with forecasts ranging from 6.7-7.0 percent.

Growth a year earlier was 6.4 percent. The last three months of 2017 saw GDP growth of 6.5 percent.