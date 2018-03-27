Duterte to celebrate 73rd birthday at home with family, says top aide

PRESIDENT Rodrigo will celebrate his 73rd birthday on Wednesday the way he had celebrated it in the past – without fanfare or a lavish party, his top aide said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said Duterte’s birthday would most likely be a simple affair with his family at his home in Davao City.

“Mayor Rody will be celebrating his birthday at home, with his family. He has never been known to throw lavish birthday parties even when he was mayor of Davao City,” Go told reporters.

“Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy,” he added.

Go, Duterte’s most trusted aide since 1998, wished the President a “long and healthy life.”

“Ang wish ko po para kay Boss ay long and healthy life para patuloy siyang makapagsilbi sa bayan. At sana mabigyan pa siya ng mas mahabang panahon upang makasama ang kanyang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay,” said Go.

(My wish for my boss is long and healthy life for him to be able to serve the nation. And I hope that he will be given more time to be with his family and love ones.)

“To my adviser, my mentor and my boss, isang maligayang kaarawan po sa inyo!” Go said.

In a separate statement, Presidential Communications Martin Andanar also greeted Duterte, who he said, “has set himself to be the man for people, before whom his oath was pledged, and to whom he vowed to make peace the bedrock platform for the country’s progress.”

“His words arise from the jugular: passionate, intense, committed, and focused. But first, he declares that a war must be waged, against the evils of dangerous drugs, corrupt practices, terrorism in all its forms, and the plague of abuse from the profligate rich. And the people rally to his battle cry,” Andanar said.

“A grateful people celebrate his 73rd year and pray that he be blessed for more,” he added. “Together with you, members of the press corps that cover him daily, we pray that our president be blessed with more years, strong health and the wisdom of fine age.”

Duterte has been in Davao City since Wednesday last week and was expected to return to Malacañang after the Holy Week.

The President was born on March 28, 1945, in Maasin, Southern Leyte, to Vicente Duterte, who was governor of the undivided Davao in the late 1950s, and Soledad Roa, a teacher. CATHERINE S. VALENTE