Duterte to certify House bill on Bangsamoro law as urgent – Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will certify as urgent the House of Representatives’ version of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) soon, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that this would be the deal if what would be passed by the House would be in accordance with what the Philippine government and the peace panels of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) initially agreed on.

“The President promised to certify it [as urgent]I cannot absolutely guarantee that the version of the House will be guaranteed because I have not seen the text. But if it is in conformity with what was agreed upon, then there should be no problem, the president would certify it,” Roque said.

Roque added that the certification as urgent was agreed on.

“As long [as the President]certifies it as urgent, the passage of the BBL will be expedited,” Roque added.

The House Committees on Muslim Affairs; Local Government’ and Peace, Unity and Reconciliation last Tuesday passed its version of the BBL under House Bill 4675.

In a statement last Wednesday, Roque said that the government welcomed the approval and that Duterte saw the BBL as a “significant step towards our quest for real and lasting peace in Mindanao.”

“By having a Bangsamoro region within the context of our Republic, we will realize the aspirations of our Moro brothers and sisters for genuine self-determination and hopefully end the decade-long armed struggle, violence and injustice in Mindanao,” Roque said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said that he would ask Duterte to certify as urgent the House version of the BBL.

Duterte appealed to Congress to pass the BBL by May 30.

Congress is set to adjourn sine die on June 1.

A certification of urgency will mean that the House will be allowed to pass the bill both on the second and third reading on the same day.

Duterte has repeatedly stressed the crucial role of the BBL in maintaining peace in Mindanao amid threats posed by radical Islamic groups.

In March, presidential peace adviser Jesus Dureza hinted that Duterte promised to issue an executive order to ensure the passage of the BBL. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA