Duterte to continue Aquino’s ‘no siren’ policy

THE no “wang-wang (siren)” policy implemented by former president Benigno Aquino 3rd will stay, President Rodrigo Duterte said, citing complaints that he received about politicians using sirens to go through traffic.

In his speech in Mulanay, Quezon on Wednesday, Duterte reminded public officials that they were all government workers with salaries paid for by the people.

“Ngayon sabi nila na ano bumabalik na daw ‘yung siren (They say the sirens are back), there is an order by Aquino, and I’d like to maintain that policy… lalo na taga-gobyerno kayo (especially for those in government),” Duterte said.

It was Aquino who, upon assuming office in 2010, enforced the anti-siren policy as his government sought to rid the Philippines of a “wang-wang” mentality.

Aquino had said the ban on the unauthorized use of blaring sirens showed that the government was serious in cracking down on an attitude of entitlement among corrupt officials.

Duterte said he believed that all motorists should have equal rights on roads and being a government official with special numbered plates did not give them the right to bully other motorists.

The President then reminded Cabinet members anew to avoid using special plate numbers on their vehicles.

He recalled that he also never used the special plate number 8 when he was congressman of Davao several years ago.

“Because kayong Pilipino ang nag-sweldo sa akin (Because the Filipinos are paying my salary). You pay me. You are the employer, I am the employee,” Duterte said.

The late president Ferdinand Marcos issued a decree in 1973 regulating the use of sirens, bells, whistles, horns and other similar devices.

“The gadgets or devices mentioned above may be attached to and use only on motor vehicles designated for official use by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, Land Transportation Commission, Police Departments, Fire Departments, and hospital ambulances,” a portion of the law said.

For government officials, only the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Supreme Court Chief Justice are entitled to use vehicles with these devices. CATHERINE S. VALENTE