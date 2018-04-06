Duterte to fire more corrupt gov’t officials, vows to finish them off

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said he would fire more government officials as part of his effort to rid his administration of corruption.

“I’ll be firing about one undersecretary, one after the other. Ubusin ko talaga ‘yan (I will finish them off)… Even the Cabinet member, the first to go mga tao ko,” Duterte said in a speech during a dinner party, hosted by Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco and his wife Wen at Sofitel Philippine Plaza on Thursday night.

“My lamentation is ‘yung mga tao na nag-push sa akin na kailangan ng change, ganun-ganun, ‘yun lang rin ang mga p***** i**** na nag-uuna nang pumasok ng kalokohan (My lamentation is those people who are pushing me to pursue change are those sons of bitches who are first to be involved in irregularities),” he added.

The President, whose campaign promise includes eradicating corruption in the government, did not give details as to who will get the ax this time.

In recent months, Duterte has sacked several Cabinet members and top government officials over alleged corrupt practices.

They were Ismael Sueno of the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Rodolfo Salalima of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

The President accused Sueno of corruption over the purchase of fire trucks from Austria, while Salalima was told to leave for allegedly favoring a telecommunications company amid the government’s effort to break the duopoly.

Also asked to resign was Cabinet-ranked Commission on Higher Education Chair Patricia Licuanan, who faced but denied allegations of excessive travel.

Duterte also fired on January 4 Philippine Maritime Industry Authority chief Marcial Amaro 3rd over alleged junkets. Amaro maintained his trips abroad were for official business, and a certain business group was behind the move to replace him. CATHERINE S. VALENTE