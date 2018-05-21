Duterte to fire more officials

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is set to fire more public officials, including the government corporate counsel, as part of his anti-corruption purge.

Speaking before local government executives in Cebu City on Saturday, Duterte blasted corruption in government and said it had become “endemic.”

“I said I’ll be firing when I go back to Malacañang, in my office… I’m inclined to fire somebody but I want to talk to him before I do that. There is this one undersecretary, well, of course, I will [fire all of them at the same time]and they are about five in the list,” Duterte said in Cebuano.

“[For me], a person cannot enter the government with a clean mind. No offense intended. But, public office is an opportunity really to make illegal money,” he said.

“There is the salary, but it is small. But that’s what you get for joining government,” he added.

In a speech earlier on Saturday, Duterte said he had asked an assistant secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), a fellow San Beda law school alumnus, to resign because of corruption.

During the inauguration of the Alegria Oilfield Polyard-3 oil and gas production site in Cebu City, Duterte said he was thinking of firing the government corporate counsel for the same reason.

He did not name the two government officials.

The Office of the Government Corporate Counsel is headed by Rudolf Philip Jurado, a member of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption.

“Just recently, I asked someone to resign. I just fired the – maybe I’ll fire the corporate counsel tomorrow. I made the DPWH assistant secretary resign. He’s my brod (brother) in law school, but I made him resign, too,” Duterte said in Cebuano.

Duterte reminded his appointees not to engage in corrupt activities.

“When I hired you, you already knew my character. I told you, don’t. Don’t be corrupt because corruption is not a vice of mine,” he said.

‘Do not use my name’

Duterte also warned the public anew against dropping his or his family members’ names to make money out of government transactions.

Duterte said that if they did so, “Consider it denied.”

“I said, do not use – anybody using the name, my name, my wife’s name, [my children’s]names, my sisters and brothers, consider it denied,” Duterte said.

The chief executive cited a case, where an individual “ran afoul” within a Cabinet department and sought the help of his sister to get a request approved.

Duterte said that when he learned of the request, he asked that the approval be struck down.

Duterte has fired a number of government officials since assuming office for various offenses.

The list includes former interior secretary Ismael Sueno; National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Laviña; Social Security System commissioner Jose Gabriel “Pompee” Laviña; Maritime Industry Authority administrator Marcial Quirico Amaro 3rd; Commission on Higher Education chief Patricia Licuanan; and Presidential Commission for Urban Poor chairman Terry Ridon and commissioners Melissa Aradanas, Manuel Serra Jr, Noe Indonto and Joan Lagunda.

Recently, Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say and Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo resigned because of allegations of corruption.

On Tuesday, Malacañang said Duterte had asked DPWH Assistant Secretary Tingagum Umpa and Justice Assistant Secretary Moslemen Macarambon Sr. to quit.

“Investigation conducted by the [Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission] revealed that Macarambon has regularly been intervening on behalf of suspected smugglers of gold and other precious jewelry in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said.

‘Unusual instructions’

A regional director claimed that Umpa gave his staff some “unusual instructions” during his inspection in Cagayan de Oro City last May 2 to 4, a few weeks before he was asked to quit.

In a report addressed to DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain, DPWH Director Zenaida Tan of Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) revealed the many “bad” actions undertaken by Umpa during his stint as assistant secretary.

The Palace had said Umpa had asked contractors in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for commissions.

Tan said she became suspicious when Umpa asked her to book his ticket to Cagayan de Oro, along with those of three other individuals, including their accommodations in a specific hotel, Limketkai Luxe Hotel.

Tan said Umpa had even claimed he was sent by “Malacañang” to stop corruption, but there were moves to demolish his reputation.

According to Tan, Umpa also requested a one-on-one talk with her, giving her instructions that she described as insinuations “to earn extra income.”

“Every time [Umpa] gave ‘unusual’ instructions, I readily informed him that I do not give updates to the higher-ups and that delicate management matters in my AOR (area of responsibility) should not be a secret to the top management. He said he would work it out in the Central Office,” she added.

Tan also revealed that Umpa planned to sack DWPH engineer Mikunug Macabantog, who at that time, supervised projects in Lanao del Sur.

However, she was puzzled when Umpa instructed her to let other engineers supervise regional projects in Lanao del Sur instead of Macabanto.

Tan said she was also instructed to tell contractors to deliver to Umpa his 1 to 2 percent share from the projects awarded to them.

“I told [Umpa] that I cannot follow his instruction as it will destroy my image and the DPWH organization,” Tan said.

In a Facebook post, Umpa said he wanted to clear his name: “I want to clear my NAME. You politicians who are also contractors are corrupt…now I’m being accused of corruption!”

Umpa urged Malacañang to investigate all DPWH officials and congressmen engaged in the construction business.

“I’m calling the attention of MALACAÑANG to investigate all DPWH officials and all congressmen who are contractors,” he said.

