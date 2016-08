President Rodrigo Duterte will lead the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City to commemorate National Heroes Day on Monday. This year’s commemorative program, with the theme, “Bawat Pilipino, Bayaning Katuwang sa Pagbabago” is led by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) in coordination with other government agencies, local government units, and non-government organizations.

PNA