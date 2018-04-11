Duterte to mining firms: Reforestation or closure?

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered mining companies to start reforestation efforts on lands where they do business, or he would order their closure.

In his pre-departure speech in Davao City on Monday, Duterte gave mining firms six months to grow trees in their areas of operation.

“I do not want to see bald mountains in the areas you have mined. I want to see trees as tall as me in six months.

If I don’t see any in the area you destroyed, consider your permit revoked,” he said to reporters before flying to China for the Boao Forum.

The President also warned mining firms that a ban on open-pit mining could still be in place by next year.

He, however, did not clarify in his remarks whether he will issue a new ban or merely extend the current ban that former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez imposed in April last year.

Lopez enforced the ban on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores in the country under Department Administrative Order 2017-10.

She said destruction of the soil and the environment had ruined the economic potential of places where mining was done.

That ban is still in force after Duterte rejected the proposal of the Mining Industry Coordinating Council to lift it in November 2017.

The Duterte administration has been known for its firm stand against mining companies that cause environmental damage.

Open-pit mining is allowed under Philippine law, specifically Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and is an internationally allowed method of extracting mineral ore.