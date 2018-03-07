Duterte to place Boracay under state of calamity

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will be putting Boracay under a state of calamity to address the environmental problems in the world-famous tourist destination.

“I told [Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Ano] to finish [the clean-up] in six months. End it. Six months, end the problem in Boracay. Now, I know it [will be hard]and that is why I would be declaring a state of calamity,” Duterte said during the oath-taking of members of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday night.

Duterte said he would justify the declaration by highlighting the effects of pollution on public safety and health.

“In the meantime, if I were from Boracay or you guys there, the best thing for you to do is to cooperate with the government and hasten the clean-up. For as long as there is s**t coming out of those pipes into the sea, I will never give you the time of the day to go back,” Duterte said.

Duterte also warned the courts not to interfere with the declaration by issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) because it would just “exacerbate the situation” and would result to “loss of trust”.

“I told you, there have been so many public projects, if a bidder loses.”

Last week, Ano called for the declaration of a six-month state of calamity and a two-month business shutdown in the island in order to hasten the rehabilitation of the island.

“It (declaration of the state of calamity) will afford the national government and LGUs sufficient elbow room to utilize their respective calamity funds for the relief, recovery, and reconstruction of areas affected by human-induced calamities and pollution happening in Boracay,” said Ano in a statement.

The “Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010,” defines a State of Calamity as “a condition involving mass casualty and/or major damages to property, disruption of means of livelihoods, roads and normal way of life of people in the affected areas as a result of the occurrence of natural or human-induced hazard.”

In February, Duterte called the island a “cesspool.”

Duterte warned that the garbage would cease to attract tourists if the situation did not improve.

Duterte also threatened to charge Boracay local government officials for serious neglect of duty for letting the island’s environmental condition deteriorate. RALPH VILLANUEVA