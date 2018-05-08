Duterte to probe PhilHealth

MALACAÑANG on Monday assured the public that President Rodrigo Duterte would look into the controversy surrounding state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), saying the Chief Executive’s priority was to clean up of ranks of the agency.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after PhilHealth officer in charge (OIC) Celestina Ma. Jude de la Serna pleaded with Duterte to hear her side following a government audit report questioning her excessive travels.

“I know the President will investigate it because his priority is to provide universal healthcare. And if he cannot clean up the ranks of PhilHealth, universal healthcare will not be realized,” Roque said during a news conference.

“The matter will be, I think like all controversies, investigated and everyone will be heard,” the Palace official added.

The Commission on Audit (CoA), in an audit observation memorandum dated April 18, said de la Serna spent at least P627,293.04 in government funds for her accommodations, flights to and from Tagbilaran, and terminal fees since she was appointed OIC of the agency on April 10, 2017.

It was found that de la Serna, despite being assigned to the PhilHealth central office, did not reside in Manila. She instead stayed in hotels near the office on Shaw Boulevard in Pasig City.

State auditors at PhilHealth have also asked de la Serna to explain her receipt of allowances and per diem, which would amount to almost a million pesos, including travel expenses.

The expense came amid a massive net loss of PhilHealth amounting to P8.92 billion, according to its 2017 unaudited financial statement posted online.

Based on PhilHealth’s own numbers, this was 3,446.5 percent higher than the restated 2016 net loss of P251.5 million.

‘Call me please’

In a radio interview, de la Serna defended herself and appealed to Duterte to listen to her side of the story first amid outrage over her travels.

“If somebody from Malacañang is watching, I am waiting for the President to call me or if I can set an appointment with him, at least hear my side. I only work within the three orders of the President,” de la Serna told dzMM radio over the weekend.

De la Serna said the three orders were to fight drugs and criminality, curb corruption, and serve the poor.

Senate health committee chairman Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito has called on Duterte to sack de la Serna and appoint a new chief, criticizing her “callousness.”

Acting PhilHealth senior vice president Israel Francis Pargas has said the agency had submitted its response to the CoA observation memorandum.

He also said de la Serna’s expenses were all above board and backed with corresponding authority from the PhilHealth board chairman.

De la Serna has also been the PhilHealth board representative for overseas Filipino workers, since Duterte appointed her on July 1, 2016.